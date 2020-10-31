Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Throwback Pic On Sikander Kher's Birthday; 'Little Baby Is Getting Old'

Abhishek Bachchan always comes up with unique ways to wish his buddies on their birthdays. Today, the Dhoom actor pulled out a throwback picture from his archives to wish Sikander Kher on his 40th birthday.

In the picture which dates back to early 2000s, Abhishek is seen posing for a picture with Sikander. Along with the snap, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for his baby brother.

Abhishek began his post by writing, "Little baby is getting old!!! Happy Birthday @sikandarkherI can't believe you've turned 40!!"

Speaking about the bond he shares with Sikander, Abhishek continued in his post, "You will always remain my baby brother. The bond we share is a gift that I cherish immensely. You're mad, crazy, irritating, disgusting, messy and I love you for all that. But, you are also the most genuine, loving, caring, funny and sweetest person. We've made 40 great years of memories to last us a lifetime and I know there's a lifetime of memories to be made that lie ahead. Be safe, be well, be happy and always be you!!!"

"I wish we could have been together today to celebrate but you are away working and that's the best gift ever. Work hard, stay you and lots of love my baby brother. #aajsikukabuddayhai," the actor concluded his post.

In reply to Bachchan Junior's post, Sikander Kher wrote back, "AB ! I wanted to say rulayega kya pagle but the tear ducts are taking a break .. I love you and always will .. here's to many more memories .. ps: have cleaned out the messiness .. but the other things still stand .. ❤️😘."

Aww, these two are giving us some major friendship goals now!

Meanwhile, many celebrities dropped birthday wishes for Sikander on Abhishek's post. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday @sikandarkher ❤️Wish you loads of love, happiness & sexiness always ... 🤩." "Happy birthday sikkuuuuuuuu 🤗," commented Aditi Rao Hydari.

Last year, Abhishek too had dug into his photo archives and wished Sikander with a vintage picture from his childhood days in which the Aarya actor can be seen curled up in his mother Kirron Kher's arms.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sikander Kher are childhood buddies, and they even worked together in 2012 film Players. Such is their camaraderie that when Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya was born, Sikander said in an interview that he felt like he had become a chaachu(uncle).

