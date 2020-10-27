Abhishek Bachchan On Dad Amitabh's Hospitalisation Rumours: That Must His Duplicate

Abhishek Bachchan Puts All Rumours About His Dad To Rest

Amitabh's actor-son Abhishek Bachchan told Bollywood Hungama, "He's sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital." Later, the journalist on call had a word with Sr. Bachchan who assured him that he was alright and there's no reason to worry whatsoever.

Amitabh Bachchan's Battle With COVID-19

Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized after testing positive for novel Coronavirus. Besides him, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also found to be COVID-19 positive. Big B was discharged from the hospital in August.

Post his recovery from COVID-19, the veteran actor had expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers with a tweet that read, "This morning I have tested COVID-19 negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude."

Amitabh Bachchan's Upcoming Projects

The Shahenshah of Bollywood is awaiting the release of his films which includes Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Big B will also been seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.