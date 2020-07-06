    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Ajay Devgn Corrected By Prachi Desai For Failing To Mention Other Actors In Bol Bachchan Post

      Ajay Devgn, who took to his Twitter handle to celebrate 8 years of his movie Bol Bachchan, was corrected by actor Prachi Desai for missing to mention other co-stars. Prachi courteously gave a shout-out to the rest of the cast members and everyone involved in making 'a baller of a film' of Bol Bachchan, in her own tweet.

      Ajay Corrected By Prachi In 8 Years Of Bol Bachchan Post

      Remembering the movie, Ajay shared behind the scenes photos and wrote, "When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amitji), #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty."

      Prachi replied to his tweet by writing, "Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film #8YearsOfBolBachchan."

      Fans hailed Prachi for correcting the actor. Bol Bachchan was an action-comedy film which released in 2012. It featured Ajay, Prachi, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin Thottumkal, Krushna Abhishek, Neeraj Vora and Archana Puran Singh.

      Talking about work, Prachi was last seen in the short film, Carbon: The Story Of Tomorrow. Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in the war action film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which is set for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Pranitha Subhash, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar.

      Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 19:35 [IST]
