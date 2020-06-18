    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away Due To Sudden Health Complications In Lucknow

      Actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on the morning of June 17. The 33-year-old mourned the passing away of his mum by sharing the news with his fans and followers in the evening.

      The spokesperson statement released on behalf of Ali Fazal read: “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020, in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”

      Ali took to his social media account to share an emotional note with a picture of his mother. He tweeted, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.”

      Ali’s fiancée and actress Richa Chadha too extended support to the actor by writing: "Hang in there" She also tweeted her condolences by writing "Rest in peace, auntie." For the unversed, Ali and Richa were all set to tie the knot in April this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the couple decided on postponing their nuptials.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 1:08 [IST]
