Angad Bedi Says His Respect For Neha Dhupia Has Increased Since Parenthood; Shares Duties With Her

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia became proud parents of a baby girl in 2018. The couple keeps posting adorable pictures of their daughter Mehr, on their social media handles. Angad said that his perspective on certain things like parenthood, has changed after his daughter was born. He also said that his respect for wife Neha has increased now looking at the number of things she has to deal with since the childbirth.

Talking to IANS, Angad said about parenthood, "You know I have started valuing little little things in my life... the way I now treat my own parents is totally different from the way I used to treat them, because now I know what it feels being a parent. Mehr has changed my perspective towards life. We all keep on chasing higher goals, bigger people in life and then get stuck in rat race... thankfully, Mehr has taught me how important is it to take two steps back sometimes and spend time with your family who will always be there for you."

He added, "From giving birth to a child to undergoing massive changes in body and what not, a woman has to deal with a lot of things after becoming a mother... and trust me, it's not that easy. My respect for Neha has increased even more now. I always try my best to help her and share the equal load of duties."

Angad and Neha married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. Neha was pregnant with Mehr at the time, and their surprise wedding announcement came as a shock to the fans. The family is currently quarantined amidst the Coronavirus crisis.

