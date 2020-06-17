Anurag Kashyap On Brother Abhinav's Allegations Against Khan Family: It's Not My Place To Comment

Anurag Kashyap's Statment

The tweet read, "For the media calling me and people who want to ask, treat this as my statement. More than two years ago, Abhinav had told me clearly to stay out of his business and it's not my place to comment on anything he says or does," Thank You.

Arbaaz Khan Says He Will Take A Legal Action

In response to the serious allegations against Salman Khan and his family, brother Arbaaz Khan told Bombay Times that he will be taking legal action against Abhinav Kashyap. Salman Khan is yet to react to the controversy but father Salim Khan has said, "Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says."

Abhinav Kashyap Debuted With Dabangg Starring Salman Khan

Abhinav Singh Kashyap made his directorial debut with Dabangg in 2010, which turned out to be a big hit. He then went on to work with Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam, however, the film failed to impress the audience.