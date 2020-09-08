Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival's Gender-Neutral Awards; Says India Should Follow Suit
Ayushmann Khurrana recently praised the Berlin Film Festival for taking up new gender-neutral approach for future awards. The organizers of the Berlin Film Festival recently made the decision to keep its performance awards gender-neutral from next year.
The Article 15 actor lauded the organizers in a statement and said, "I, wholeheartedly, laud the Berlin Film Festival's decision to award gender-neutral recognitions and I hope all film festivals across the world and India follow suit. We are all actors at the end of the day and gender divisions only highlight the long prevalent divisive nature of societies. Thus, it is important that gender-neutral awards should become the norm when it comes to adjudicating the best work in a year."
Ayushmann On Gender-Neutral Awards
Khurrana said he believes actors also have to do their bit and open up conversations to achieve gender parity in society. "Gender divisions are too deep-rooted and the film industry can really do their bit to champion change. Gendered awards, according to me, are totally outdated and should be scrapped," he added.
Ayushmann Believes India Should Accept The New Approach
He hopes that Indian Award functions will follow suit and take the trend seriously. "I seriously hope all award functions in India take a step in the right direction and do what is the most obvious thing towards having a more progressive society. For me, good performances are good performances and they should be seen without the gender lens," Ayushmann said.
Berlin Film Festival Will Bestow Best Leading Performer
Berlin Film Festival had announced that for 2021, instead of bestowing the Best Male Actor and the Best Female Actor, they will bestow the Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance. Festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a joint statement. "We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry."
