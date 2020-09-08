Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival's Gender-Neutral Awards; Says India Should Follow Suit

Ayushmann On Gender-Neutral Awards

Khurrana said he believes actors also have to do their bit and open up conversations to achieve gender parity in society. "Gender divisions are too deep-rooted and the film industry can really do their bit to champion change. Gendered awards, according to me, are totally outdated and should be scrapped," he added.

Ayushmann Believes India Should Accept The New Approach

He hopes that Indian Award functions will follow suit and take the trend seriously. "I seriously hope all award functions in India take a step in the right direction and do what is the most obvious thing towards having a more progressive society. For me, good performances are good performances and they should be seen without the gender lens," Ayushmann said.

Berlin Film Festival Will Bestow Best Leading Performer

Berlin Film Festival had announced that for 2021, instead of bestowing the Best Male Actor and the Best Female Actor, they will bestow the Best Leading Performance and Best Supporting Performance. Festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a joint statement. "We believe that not separating the awards in the acting field according to gender comprises a signal for a more gender-sensitive awareness in the film industry."