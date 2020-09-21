Ayushmann Khurrana On World Gratitude Day: All My Directors Have Shaped Me As An Artiste

Ayushmann Khurrana is a self-made Bollywood star, who has carved his own road to stardom. Today, he is regarded as a youth icon, a thought leader and Mr. ROI (return on investment) because of the astounding profit he delivers for his producers with his blockbusters. On World Gratitude Day today, Ayushmann thanked all the directors that he has worked with for shaping him as an artiste, and for making him find his voice through a heartwarming social media post.

Ayushmann says, "All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artiste. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them."

The versatile star, who burst into the Bollywood scene with his brilliant debut in Vicky Donor, credits these creative forces for instilling self-belief in him. "They have nurtured me, believed in me and showed immense confidence in me at times when I needed validation the most. My journey in cinema is special because of these talented human beings. On Gratitude Day, this is my humble thank you to all of them," says Ayushmann.

The star, who has delivered eight back to back hits, will soon start shooting for a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival's Gender-Neutral Awards; Says India Should Follow Suit

Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Bengalis All Over The World Shubho Mahalaya