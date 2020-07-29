    For Quick Alerts
      Bhavna Talwar To Begin Work On Guru Dutt's Biopic Titled Pyaasa

      As biopics continue to fascinate Hindi filmmakers as a genre, a biopic is in making on the life of actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt, one of the icons of Bollywood's golden age. The producer Sheetal Talwar and Bhavna Talwar (who will also direct the film) have decided to call it Pyaasa, which was also the name of the iconic 1957 drama which saw him essay a poet who struggles for love and recognition.

      Bhavna Talwar To Begin Work On Guru Dutts Biopic Titled Pyaasa

      Confirming the same filmmaker Bhavna Talwar took to twitter and wrote, "Now that the cat's out of the bag! Can't wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy." She also posted a picture of the script.

      Acclaimed filmmaker Bhavna Talwar, who won the National Award for her debut film Dharm and has most recently completed Heidi featuring Bill Nighy, Mark Williams and Helen Baxendale, has been developing this project for the past few years.

      It will be interesting to see which aspect of Guru Dutt's life will the film highlight -- his rise as a formidable talent in Hindi cinema, his topsy-turvy personal life or the mystery around his sudden demise at the age of 39.

      Known for films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Aar Paar, Mr And Mrs 55, Baazi, CID, etc., Guru Dutt was also the man behind bringing forth some of Bollywood's best talents like Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, writer-director Abrar Alvi and cinematographer VK Murthy.

      He married the late singer Geeta Dutt, but marital discord led them to live estranged lives.

      Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
      X