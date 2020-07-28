    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mother India Fame Actress Kumkum Passes Away At 86

      By
      |

      Bollywood's yesteryear actress Kumkum passed away at the age of 86. Best known for her appearance in films like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera and more, the actress had worked in more than 100 films in her career.

      Mother India Fame Actress Kumkum Passes Away At 86

      According to reports, Kumkum was born in Hussainabad in Bihar in 1934. Her father was Nawab of Hussainabad and belonged to a highly reputed family.

      Writer and director Naved Jafri took to his Twitter account to mourn the actress's demise and tweeted, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty".

      Kumkum Was Discovered By Guru Dutt

      Kumkum Was Discovered By Guru Dutt

      Kumkum's career as an actress began in 1954 after being discovered by Guru Dutt. Guru Dutt was to picturise the song ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar' for his film Aar Paar (1954) on his friend Jagdeep (father of Javed Jaffery, Naved Jaffery), but later decided to picturise this song on a female actor.

      Kumkum Also Appeared In Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan Song

      Kumkum Also Appeared In Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan Song

      It was finally picturised on Kumkum who later went to appear in films like Pyaasa (1957), Mem Saheb (1956), Char Dil Char Raahein (1959). After her first song, she also appeared in the infamous song ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' from C.I.D (1956). She was the leading lady of first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.

      Kumkum Acted In Over 100 Films In Her Career

      Kumkum Acted In Over 100 Films In Her Career

      Kumkum acted in almost 115 films in her career and became an acclaimed actress of her times.

      Bollywood Action Director Parvez Khan Passes Away; Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Condole His Demise

      Legendary Dancer Amala Shankar Dies Aged 101 In Kolkata

      Read more about: kumkum guru dutt
      Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X