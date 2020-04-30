Films Irrfan Khan Was Set To Be A Part Of Before His Death: Udham Singh, Gormint, Life In A Metro 2

Sardar Udham Singh

Producer Ronnie Lahiri told PTI, in earlier days of the project that they had decided to wait for Irrfan's return, but after his treatment, they mutually decided to move ahead with a different actor. "We had mutually discussed that he won't be in a physical situation to do such a complex role and he had asked us to move ahead. He told us before anyone else does a film on that subject he felt it would be unfair if we wait and somebody else does it."

"Previously, there was another film that we were going to do with him and somebody else did it and we had to shelve it. For him, stories were more important than individuals and we should go ahead and tell this important story of Udham Singh," Ronnie added.

Return With Deepika Padukone

Irrfan was also set to star in an Amazon original series titled, Gormint. But he decided to step down from the project, when he was diagnosed with cancer and had to leave for London for treatment. He had also signed up for Vishal Bharadwaj's next, which starred him alongside Deepika Padukone. The project had been delayed in wake of the actor's health.

Life In A Metro 2

There were also talks of Irrfan working with Anurag Basu for a sequel to Life in a Metro. The long-awaited sequel was discussed between the two, and Basu revealed, Irrfan had principally agreed to do it. "I was supposed to start a film with him. We were talking about Metro' sequel. For the Metro' sequel were waiting for Irrfan. I didn't start that film. We had discussed the idea back then and he loved the character and he wanted to do that again. This was one month before he was diagnosed," Anurag Basu told PTI.

Divine Lovers With Kangana Ranaut

Gurinder Chadha, on Twitter, revealed that she had a potential project for the actor. "Devastated that brave @irrfan khan sadly lost his battle. We had planned to work together and he spent a day at my house discussing our script before he fell ill. I mourn today for one of India's hugest talents and the worlds greatest actor. RIP baijaan and thank for your amazing work and legacy," (sic) she tweeted.

Director Sai Kabir had also planned a film with Irrfan alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2018, but the project fell through. "We were just going on floors with Divine Lovers, everything was set in 2018, but exactly in a month's gap, things changed. An unfortunate tragedy hit me. And he was diagnosed with cancer. It's very difficult to even think about that subject because it draws a lot of memories. I don't want to go there right now."