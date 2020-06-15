Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil ‘Can’t Find Words’ To Express Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise!

Just like the entire nation, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan is also devastated with the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor hung himself inside his room and was found dead at his Bandra residence yesterday (June 14, 2020). From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, entire film industry mourned his death.

A few hours ago, Babil, who recently lost his actor-dad, also reacted to Sushant's demise and wrote, "WTF is happening? I can't find the words :',(/ .Man, if you feel clear signs, don't go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead."

Many netizens nodded in agreement with Babil and said that they're also very sad after hearing this heartbreaking news.

A user wrote, "It's very sad indeed. Can't imagine how lonely and helpless one must feel to take such an extreme step. Human instinct is to preserve one's life and to take your own life likely comes from a place of deep pain and loneliness. It can also become easy to think that no one truly cares or understands. I wish that any one feeling something similar reaches out. Reach out to somebody; ideally a medical professional. I think that people would be surprised how many people will care if they know that a fellow human is distressed. Be kind to everyone folks, especially yourself."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Could This Be The Reason Why He Committed Suicide?

While another user wrote, "People can't. That's the issue. Mental health issues are difficult to come to terms with, to discuss, to see a doctor, to live and cope with - may his soul find its peace 💔"

2020 can't be more cruel to the film industry!

(Social media posts are unedited.)