ishaan-khatter-praises-his-mom-neliima-azeem-after-watching-dolly-kitty-aur-woh-chamakte-sitare

Ishaan Khatter praised his mom Neliima Azeem after watching Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and shared a clip of hers on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "I saw my mother on screen today in #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can't explain what watching this single scene did to me."

Ishaan further wrote, "I cried like a baby after watching it. It's always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it's personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears. Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film."

Touched by her son's sweet gesture, Neliima wrote, "I'm so happy and proud today to hear these beautiful loving words from you Ishaan darling son so talented and sparkling yourself.. It means the world to me.. My heart is brimming with joy. Love you bless you always."

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastav and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film casts Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film has been receiving mixed response from the audiences.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is gearing up for his forthcoming release, Khaali Peeli, which also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film will release on October 2 on an OTT platform.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film marks the first collaboration of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The film has been jointly produced by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

