Khaali Peeli Makers Change Beyonce Song To 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'

The makers of Khaali Peeli on September 7, released the first song of the Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer. However due words like 'Goriya' and 'Beyonce' in the song's lyrics the makers were highly trolled and called racists. A new song has been released with changed lyrics after the outrage on social media.

Both words have been changed in the song and it is now called as 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'. The new version was released alongside a new song from the film called, 'Tehas Nehas', featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey while romancing in a garage.

The original hook line said, 'Ho tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi'. The line was considered by many a jibe at 'dark-skinned' people and netizens even apologised to American pop superstar Beyonce for the comment. The song did not go down well with netizens especially because of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, the song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. It is sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. Take a look at the new version:

Director Maqbool Khan opened up about the controversy and had said in an interview, "The comparison with Beyonce is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing and performance is worth comparing to Beyonce, who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect."

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, Khaali Peeli is set to release on October 2, on the newly released Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) platform called Zee Plex.

