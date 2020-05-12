Netizens React To Salman Khan’s New Track ‘Tere Bina’ Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, Salman Khan releases a new track 'Tere Bina' which also features Jacqueline Fernandez. The song, sung and directed by Salman, is composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed. Want to know if Salman's song impressed the netizens or not? Keep reading!

@BadassSalmania: "Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic and flamboyant superstars of Bollywood, in a class of his own, and why not as he has been the original trendsetter of Bollywood for so many years."

@kjlsng1998: "You are truely a sultan of this industry .Many ups and downs , your hard work and dedication made you a great human being.All the best for all your future endeavours. Salute to you sir. Super se uper.... Super hit boss..."

@JakharDILIP_RLP: "Salman bhai looks genuinely happy while making every bit of this song , and he made it very clear in past that he just sings for his fans only."

@Rocky_the_brand: "#TereBina is one of the worst songs I've ever heard. Ghatiya voice, Ghatiya acting. I think he should get retired now."

@TheSidMathur: "#TereBina is a treat in this lockdown by Salman Khan! Lyrics 5/5 , Singing 5/5 , Choreography 5/5 , Music 5/5. Beautifully sung by Salman Khan."

@RahulVerma4860: "#SalmanKhan is following whatever his heart wants. This is the reason why he connects with masses. What a video and song. Also , this look should spot this look permanently. What say?"

@VishalRC007: "Incredible voice of Salman Khan, it is wonderfully sung by him. He is simply outstanding as always. Loved Salman & Jacqueline chemistry. #TereBina song is all set to become a superHit."

Going by the netizens' reactions, one can assume that Tere Bina has left them quite impressed. What are your thoughts about the song? Tell us in the comments section below.