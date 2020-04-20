John Abraham and Milap Milan Zaveri Release Motivational Poem, Mera Bharat Mahaan

Everyone all over the country is battling against the Coronavirus pandemic and finding ways to support the warriors on the forefront. Director Milap Zaveri, in an attempt to pump up Indians for the long fight, and spread some positivity, wrote a motivational poem, called, Mera Bharat Mahaan.

The touching and motivational video was released over the weekend, featuring John Abraham. The poem reveals how the strength of our country lies in our unity. John, while talking about the poem, said, "When Milap came to me with this idea, I knew I had to do it. I wanted to be a part of this gesture that tells people how strong we have become by uniting in this dire situation and thank those who are risking their lives every day to help others. Humanity as a race is facing this threat on a global level and it is our job to help, motivate and inspire each other in any way we can. Through this video, we just wanted to tell everyone out there that we shall overcome this."

Many B-town celebrities praised John and Milap for their joint effort in releasing the motivational poem. Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh extended their love and thanks to the team. Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, "Kudos" while Anil Kapoor said, "Beautiful thought & poem! Love it!" on Twitter.

Milap Milan Zaveri said that his inspiration for the poem came from the strength our country has shown against the pandemic. He said, "We have stood together in this battle and are continuing to do so every day by following the protocol and staying safe in our homes. At the same time, the major reason we will win this battle is due to the medical professionals and policemen who are out there trying to save everyone they can. The video is dedicated to all these Bravehearts and to the entire country. I wanted to do my bit, to show the people how they are the heroes. Thanks to the cooperation of my team and of course, John, we have tried to show our gratitude by capturing what we all feel."

He added, "#MeraBharatMahaan a poem of hope, courage, gratitude for India and the world."

The video for Mera Bharat Mahaan is conceptualised and written by Milap Milan Zaveri, edited by Maahir Zaveri and Sagar Manik, and features John Abraham as the narrator.

