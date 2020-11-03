Kajal Aggarwal Spills The Beans About Her Love Story With Gautam Kitchlu & Wedding Celebration!

Kajal On Her Love Story

When asked how she met her now-husband, Kajal said she and Gautam were always good friends. "I know it is a very clichéd, stereotypical thing to say, because I am from the film industry, but that's exactly how it has happened," added the Special 26 actress.

She further said, "Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other's lives."

Distance Brought Kajal & Gautam Together

The ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic has been problematic for many lovers, who have been in a long-distance relationship, and couldn't catch up with their partners for a long time. Kajal and Gautam's situation was no different.

"We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn't see each other for a few weeks-at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store-we realised that we wanted to be together," shared Kajal.

No Proposal Between Gautam & Kajal

While many men choose to go down on their knees to propose to their women, Kajal shared that Gautam is understated when it comes to romance, and he's anything but filmy.

"I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn't a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn't be more sure about spending my life with him," added the Singham actress.

Kajal On Getting Married Amid The Pandemic

While sharing her wedding picture on her Instagram page, Kajal had spoken how planning a wedding amid the pandemic was a challenge, and said that she strictly followed COVID-19 protocols during all the wedding rituals.

"We are very grateful for all our loved ones that were able to attend and those who joined virtually from afar were terribly missed and we hope to see you all soon," concluded Kajal Aggarwal.

Picture Courtesy- Instagram