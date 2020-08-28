    For Quick Alerts
      Netizens Slam Rhea Chakraborty Supporters With Their Memes As 'Justice For Rhea' Trends On Twitter!

      By Filmibeat Desk
      Earlier today, #JusticeForRhea was trending on Twitter, and a few netizens came out in support of her. Soon, the supporters of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput started posting tweets under #JusticeForSSR, and left #JusticeForRhea behind. But, that's not it. Netizens also started trolling supporters of Rhea, and shared memes on the same. From calling out Rhea Chakraborty's interview to shaming her supporters, netizens shared memes on everything to show their solidarity in fighting for justice in Sushant's case.

      Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI: Agency To Ask These Questions To The Actress, Reveal Sources

      Check out the memes that have taken Twitter by storm...

      For the unversed, while speaking to NDTV, Rhea reacted to Sushant's family's accusations and said, "It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend."

      She further stated, "The only part of his life I tried to control was to curb his drug use." (sic)

      CBI is carrying out the investigation and the entire nation is curious to learn the truth about Sushant's death.

      rhea chakraborty
      Friday, August 28, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
