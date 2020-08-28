Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By CBI: Agency To Ask These Questions To The Actress, Reveal Sources

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of cheating and abetting in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today. The actress arrived at DRDO house a few hours ago, and is supposedly expected to be grilled for long hours in connection to Sushant's mysterious death on June 14, 2020.

A NDTV report stated that Rhea's statement will be recorded by the Investigation Officer. Besides the actress, her brother Showik Chakraborty is also being probed by the CBI. According to sources, Rhea and Showik will be questioned separately, and their statements will be checked to see if there are any inconsistencies. The sources further say that Rhea's questioning will continue for a few more days.

The CBI is also questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani in connection with Sushant's death case, stated a report in NDTV.

As per a Times Now report, here is a set of questions that is likely to be asked to Rhea Chakraborty during the probe.

1. Did you call Sushant's family after his death?

2. Did you go to Sushant's house after learning about his death?

3. Why did you go to the mortuary?

4. How many times were you questioned by the Mumbai Police?

5. Did you have a tiff with Sushant's sister?

6. Who all did you tell about your relationship getting sour?

7. Who informed you about Sushant's death?

8.Why did you speak to DCP Bandra Police Abhishek Trimukhe?

9. What do you think led to Sushant's death?

10. When did you meet Siddharth Pithani?

11. Why did you fire the staff at Sushant's house?

12. Did you stay in touch with Samuel Miranda and Siddharth Pithani after Sushant's death?

13. What happened on the Europe trip?

14. Did you give any medicine to Sushant?

15. Did you fix any doctor's appointment for Sushant?

Meanwhile, before her CBI probe, Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday, gave interviews to a few news channels in which she reacted to the various allegations levelled against her.

Sushant's father KK Singh has accused Rhea of mentally harassing his son, siphoning his funds and driving him to take his own life.

Following KK Singh's FIR in Patna, the Directorate Enforcement (ED) filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death case and began their investigations. Amid the various conspiracy theories floating on social media and a turf war between the Mumbai police and Bihar police, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Recently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe after the ED discovered evidence of a drug angle in Sushant's death case.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Calls Mahesh Bhatt A 'Father Figure'; Says Sushant Knew Him Much Before Her

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Why She Blocked Sushant Singh Rajput's Number On June 9