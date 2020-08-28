Netizens Support Rhea, Share Sushant's Sister's FB Post Saying Her Mother Died Because Of Depression

Rhea Chakraborty's claims related to Sushant Singh Rajput have left netizens in two minds. While most of them are pissed with Rhea and her interview with a TV channel, a few others are supporting the actress. For the unversed, while speaking to Rajdeep Sardesai, Rhea alleged that just like Sushant, his late mother also struggled with mental illness. This particular statement of Rhea infuriated netizens, and they were quick to shame Rhea.

However, to defend Rhea, a few netizens dug out an old Facebook post of Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti, wherein the latter had shared that she lost her mother because of mental illness. Check out the tweet that shared Shweta's old Facebook post here..

Sushant's sister @shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression...

She was lying all the time 🤦‍♂.. Rhea is right.. pic.twitter.com/UJTsYJfu4D — Abhishek dwivedi (@abhishek_srkfan) August 28, 2020

The netizen who shared Shweta's post, slammed Sushant's sister and tweeted, "Sushant's sister @shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression... She was lying all the time 🤦‍♂.. Rhea is right.."

Another netizen also slammed Sushant's sister, and tweeted, "Shweta Singh Kirti tried to promote her Ashram business back in 2011 and said her mom had depression so Rhea on that part is right, Sushant held resentment against his dad for that. Nothing against the dad but Shweta has deleted the post! Why?"

Another netizen came out in support of Rhea and tweeted, "Sometimes what we think is not happened. It's high time to stand for her also..Just because @Tweet2Rhea was his girlfriend it doesn't mean that she is the culprit. Who are we to judge anybody's personal life when we don't know what actually happened."

What's your take on the whole chaos around Rhea's statement and Shweta's FB post?

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM