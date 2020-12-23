Pooja Bhatt On Being Sober For Four Years: Earlier It Was Pink Champagne, Malt And Packed City Bars

Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a beautiful picture of pink sky, while celebrating four years of quitting alcohol. She captioned the picture as, "Four years sober today! Earlier, it was pink champagne, malt & packed city bars. Now it is pink skies & deserted, country roads. What an enriching, searing journey it has been. Gratitude to life & the divine force that has watched over me, kept me true, vulnerable, strong. #sobrietyrocks."

Pooja's well-wishers are proud of her decision of quitting alcohol and lauded her for the same. A netizen wrote, "God bless you dear Pooja. Always a resolute and determined person- once decided, assume it is done. Enjoy."

Another netizen wrote, "You forgot to give yourself the credit. Well done and wish you many more years of sobriety."

"May more people gather strength to follow the path ...More power to you Pooja ... God bless," tweeted another netizen while rooting for Bhatt.

On a related note, in 2017, the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress had opened about her battle with alcoholism. While speaking to a leading daily, Pooja had said that she wanted to bust the stigma attached to alcoholism in India. She also said that women particularly are discouraged from seeking help, because it's a matter of shame for the family.

"We don't share our pain or frailties, we cover our weaknesses and it becomes a cancer," added Bhatt.

Workwise, Pooja was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

