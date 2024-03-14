Big Girls Don't Cry (BGDC) Season 1 Full Episodes Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Hours After OTT Debut

Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
Full
Episodes
Leaked:
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
is
the
latest
teen
college
drama
created
by
Nitya
Mehra
featuring
a
bunch
of
new
teenagers
and
a
few
renowned
faces
as
cast.
The
Indian
web
series
made
its
director
OTT
debut
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
March
14.
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
Synopsis
Season
1
of
this
latest
new
coming-of-age
teenage
college
drama
charts
the
journey
of
a
group
of
growing-up
girls
who
are
studying
at
a
school
in
Vandana
Valley.
Their
friendships,
relationships
with
parents,
and
teachers,
and
their
challenges
as
they
navigate
through
life
are
depicted
entertainingly.
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
Cast
Season
1
of
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
stars
Pooja
Bhatt,
Zoya
Hussain,
Raima
Sen,
Lovleen
Misra,
Mukul
Chadda,
Dalai
Tenzin
Lhakyila,
Avantika
Vandanapu,
Aneet
Padda,
Akshita
Sood,
Afrah
Sayed,
and
Vidushi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
Full
Series
Leaked
Online
The
first
season
of
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
which
hit
the
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
March
14
is
just
beginning
to
get
attention.
But,
unfortunately,
within
a
few
hours
of
its
OTT
debut,
all
the
episodes
of
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
were
leaked
online
in
HD
for
free
download
by
piracy
websites.
The
links
to
the
pirated
content
of
this
teenage
drama
series
are
now
available
all
over
social
media
channels
and
the
internet
for
the
viewers
to
watch
and
download.
Measures
to
curb
the
piracy
mafia
are
proving
futile
time
and
again.
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Nitya
Mehra,
Karan
Kapadia,
Kopal
Naithani,
and
Sudhanshu
Saria,
Big
Girls
Don't
Cry
Season
1
writing
credits
go
to
Sudhanshu
Saria,
Adwitiya
Kareng
Das,
Sunayana
Kumari,
and
Radhika
Malhotra.
Ashi
Dua
Sara
and
Karan
Kapadia
bankrolled
the
web
series.
DISCLAIMER-
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy
as
it
is
a
criminal
offense
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
you
to
not
participate
in
any
such
practice
or
encourage
piracy
in
any
form.