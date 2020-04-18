Sorry Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Doesn't Want You To Return The Haircut Favour!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are currently homebound because of the COVID-19 lockdown, have been posting pictures and videos of their entertaining antics on their respective social media pages.

Recently, the Pari actress shared a video, in which she was seen giving a haircut to hubby Virat Kohli in quarantine. The video went viral and received all sorts of hilarious reaction from the netizens.

One of their fans reversed the act and created a cartoon of the couple where Virat is seen chopping off Anushka's locks. Their pet dog is also seen sitting beside them.

Sharing the fan art on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, 'Umm the reverse is NOT happening'. Well, we wonder what Virat has to say about her wife's reaction to him returning the haircut favour.

Prior to this, on Friday, Anushka indulged in some cute banter with Virat amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She shared a clipping, in which she is seen loudly saying, "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar." To which, an unamused Virat gives her a look of disapproval.

Well, 'Virushka's adorable antics on social media are definitely giving us our daily dose of laughter.

Besides these silly antics, the couple are also actively spreading awareness about COVID-19 and urging fans to practice social distancing with their posts on social media. Recently, Anushka even voiced her concern about over the societal stigma around COVID-19, and urged people to not discriminate against patients suffering from the Novel Coronavirus.

