Sushant's Death Case: Rhea Made Several Calls To Her Talent Manager Jaya Saha On June 14-15

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case seems to be getting murkier with every passing day. On Tuesday, a revelation of text messages introduced a drugs angle to the ongoing investigation in the actor's death case.

Now as per a report in Times Now, Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was in touch with her talent manager Jaya Saha on June 14, the day of Sushant's demise and June 15. The two exchanged several calls on both these days.

According to the calls details accessed by Times Now, Rhea made two calls to Jaya on June 14 and five calls on June 15. The two had also spoken at length days before Sushant's death.

Jaya's name recently emerged in Sushant's death case investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accessed Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats which contained a conversation about 'hard drugs' and 'MMA'. In one of chats dating November 25, 2019, Jaya reportedly asked Rhea to "use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water, and let him sip it." " Give it 30 - 40 mins for it to kick in," the chat further read. It is presumed that the 'him' being referred to in this message is Sushant.

Jaya Saha, who has been earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged money laundering probe in Sushant's death case, was once again summoned by ED on Wednesday.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing his death case in full swing.

