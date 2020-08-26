Sushant's Lawyer Claims Actor Was Drugged Unknowingly; Calls It 'Highly Illegal & Highly Criminal'

The Drug Angle In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

In one of the messages accessed by the news channel, the Jalebi actress talks about using MDMA and also discusses marijuana. Rhea allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya in which she wrote, "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once. You have MD?"

Another message allegedly sent to Rhea by a person named Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read, "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." Tt is presumed that the ‘him' being referred to in this message is Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Reacts To These Messages

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh told Times Now that it it was ‘highly illegal' for Rhea to administer such drugs to the late actor. He revealed that they had mentioned in their FIR that Sushant used to be over-drugged. Singh said that they were under the impression that those were some drugs administered by a doctor, a psychiatrist and called these revelations 'absolutely explosive.'

"Probably, he was being literally drugged, meaning he was given these hardcore drugs which are given to someone to sort of control his mind," Vikas Singh told the news channel.

Sushant's Lawyer Claims The Purpose Of Drugging Sushant Was To Subdue Him, Make Him Docile Or Affect His Mind Very Badly

Vikas Singh further told Times Now, "It is quite obvious that what was done to Sushant was definitely highly illegal and highly criminal. These drugs were being used to either control him, calm him down or make him docile. That is what the servants also say, that he used to be sleeping on the ground floor. He had a duplex, sixth floor and seventh floor. He used to be sleeping on one floor and there were parties going on on the other floor. Rhea used to be having a party and Sushant used to be sleeping on the other floor. So, there was definitely an element of actual drugging. Not drugging in the sense that we had said in the FIR, but actual drugging. It means that he was administered something contrary to his will, without his knowledge, and the purpose of that drugging was to subdue him, make him docile or to affect his mind very badly. That is ultimately what led to his death."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Denied These Allegations

Responding to all these allegations, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress has never consumed drugs in her life and that she is ready for a blood test.