Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Inquiry

Supreme Court has ordered CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) to investigate Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

SC has asked Mumbai police to cooperate with CBI and said that the Bihar government was competent to request CBI for transfer of case.

The Maharashtra government counsel said," We have only filed a transfer petition, not challenged the CBI investigation. Our right to challenge the investigation should be considered." However, SC rejected the request.

Hence, there is no scope for Maharashtra government to challenge the order.

SC said, "The jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police conducting an investigation under Section 174 CrPC is limited. Since Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report for Rajput's death, it had limited investigation powers."

SC has also directed CBI to look into any other cases registered in future in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The apex court has given 3 days' time to the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police to submit details about their investigation in Sushant's death probe.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had taken up Rhea Chakraborty's petition for transfer of the case to Mumbai, saying "whether there is any criminality in the situation is the matter to be investigated".

On Tuesday (August 18, 2020), Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said in his statement, that his client would like the truth of the matter to be revealed by virtue of a fair and impartial investigation.

He had said that his client has admitted in her petition to the SC, that she sent a message to Amit Shah Union Home Minister to order a CBI investigation. He also said that Rhea had informed SC that she has no objection if the court transfers the case to CBI.

Rhea's lawyer was quoted as saying, "What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation of Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer to CBI of an illegal investigation. Unless the Maharashtra government consents to a CBI investigation, the case cannot be transferred to CBI. Instead, the Bihar government ought to have transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police as per the Notification issued by the Union Government. The very foundation of the Federal Structure is at stake by the present actions of Bihar government."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

