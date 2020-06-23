Sushmita Sen Reveals How She Survived Nepotism In Bollywood: By Focusing On My Audience

Sushmita Sen, who made her digital debut with Hotstar special Aarya last week, held an 'ask me anything' session on Twitter over the weekend. The actress went on to answer many questions about work, personal life and career choices. Sushmita also talked about Aarya and her take on the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

The nepotism debate stirred up once again after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Since then, fans have stepped up and claimed that the actor was isolated by the B-town mafia, which led to his depression. Mumbai police are currently investigating the late actor's death case and have recorded statements by at least 15 people who have worked with Sushant.

A fan asked her, "How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ??", to which Sushmita replied, "By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya"

Sushmita was also asked about her character and the series. Talking about the show, one user recalled a scene and asked, "While watching #Aarya there is scene where, She isn't able to trust anyone esp. her close ones?? Has it ever happened with you, that you've had problems with your own relatives in real life? How did you/ do you deal with such problems? @thesushmitasen #AskAarya." Sushmita replied by saying, "We all have our trust broken by a loved one at some point in our lives...I choose the mistakes I am willing to make...and can live with!!!"

Another fan asked about Real verses Reel life. "The way u say Bacha and Baba is so Amazing... !! Your acts were so Natural and Realistic. What are the challenges you find after shooting this after long time? and how do you see OTT platform," the tweet read.

The actress replied saying that she is not a method actor. "I do speak many terms of endearment..that is very Sush!!! I am not a method Actor, so I better be good at being natural..otherwise serious trouble #TeamAarya & my Directors made this journey memorable! I LOVE OTT," she said.

Coming back to Aarya, the series is based on the dutch show Penoza, and also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit Das and Manish Choudhary in pivotal roles. Aarya premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

Aarya Web Series Review: Sushmita Sen Is Real And Flawless In The Hotstar Special

Exclusive! Director Ram Madhvani Opens Up About Sushmita Sen's Return To Screen With Aarya