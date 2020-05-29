Swara Bhaskar Follows Sonu Sood, Helps Migrant Workers Reach Home

Following the example laid by actor Sonu Sood, Swara Bhaskar has decided to help out migrant workers looking for ways to get home amidst the lockdown. Swara said that she felt ashamed sitting at home, not doing anything, looking at the magnitude of the crisis.

Speaking to Times Now in an interview, Swara said, "At a time when lakhs of people are out on the streets, facing extreme hardship, I feel ashamed sitting at home. This crisis has exposed the defects in our system."

Swara coordinated with the Delhi government to help migrants get train tickets, to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. She and her team did this by collecting the names of people wanting to go back. According to reports, Swara has been able to help 1,350 workers safely reach their homes. She thanked AAP MLA Dilip Pandey for assisting in this effort.

Earlier, Swara had collaborated with a footwear brand to arrange shoes for migrant workers. Sharing about the initiative, she had written on Twitter, 'I'm very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who've kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agarwal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored."

I’m very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who‘ve kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agrawal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored pic.twitter.com/GXQGuHBvCU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 25, 2020

Like Swara, Sonu Sood has been going all out to help out those in distress during the lcokdown. From arranging transport for migrant workers in Maharashtra, to offering his Mumbai hotel to accommodate doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, he has been doing it all. Recently, Sonu helped airlift 177 girls from Kerala, who were looking to reach their homes in Odisha.

(All social media posts are unedited.)

