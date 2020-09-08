Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait React To Kangana Ranaut Getting Y-Plus Security Cover

Swara Bhasker Says She Doesn't Need Police Protection Like Kangana

A Twitter user suggested Swara to take security, considering the vile and vulgar threats she receives on her social media pages on a regular basis. To this, the Tanu Weds Manu actress replied, ":) :) :) Thank uuuuu Nazma but no.. I'd rather that taxpayers money be used for real issues.. like development.. or malnutrition. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🤓🤓."

Kubbra Sait Wants To Know If Her Taxes Have In Any Way Contributed To Kangana's Police Protection

Responding to a news report announcing Kangana's Y-plus security, the Sacred Games actress wrote, "Just checking, is it going out my taxes?"

Kangana's Equation With Kubbra And Swara

A few days ago, Kangana blocked Kubbra Sait on Twitter. The latter shared a screenshot of the notification and tweeted, "Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn't even tell me. Told her it's not personal bro!" Previously, Kubbra had reported Kangana's Twitter account, back when it was operated by her digital team.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at Swara Bhasker in her last few interviews over the nepotism row post actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and had even called her a 'B-grade actress'.

Kangana Ranaut Has Been Grabbing Eyeballs For Her Controversial Statements

Kangana recently stirred a controversy after she criticized the Mumbai Police, and said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Things further heated up when the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in her tweet. Kangana's comments triggered an angry response from Mumbaikars, and the actress even got into a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Amid this controversy, Kangana said that she will return to Mumbai on September 9, and issued an open challenge saying 'himmat hai toh rok le' (stop me if you have got the guts).