Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renee Sen's Debut Short Film ‘Suttabaazi’ Trailer Drops

Sushmita Sen's eldest daughter Renee Sen is all set to make her acting debut this December. Renee, who has decided to follow her mother's footsteps, will feature in a short film titled Suttabaazi, the trailer of which dropped online recently.

Renee will be playing a rebellious 19-year-old named Diya Kumar, who tries to wade through life in lockdown, surrounded by conservative parents, and trying to find opportunities to smoke secretly. Renee has made quite an impression with her acting chops in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here.

Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria will be playing the role of Diya's parents in Suttabaazi, which has been directed by Kabeer Khurana. The film is produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta.

Director Kabeer had shared the first poster of Suttabaazi earlier this week, which piqued the curiosity of audiences. Renee had dropped a comment on the post saying, "What an amazing film to be a part of," and added a heart emoji.

Talking about the film, producer Ramneek had told Cinestaan, "Suttabaazi is a breakthrough in beliefs and relationships. It's when the impossible becomes possible. This is beautifully portrayed by the actors who are all very dissimilar to each other. Renee Sen's energetic portrayal as the carefree youngster is in direct contrast to her old-school parents played by veteran actors Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabra. There is a buzz in the air as we are excited to announce the launch of Renee Sen."

Meanwhile, Sushmita, who turns a year older today, November 19, made her acting comeback recently with the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya. She starred alongside Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Choudhary and Namit Das in the series, which also marked her debut on the digital platform.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Is All Set To Make Her Acting Debut With Suttabaazi

ALSO READ: Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa Share Adorable Pictures With Sushmita Sen & Wish Her On Her Birthday