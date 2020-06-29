Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the makers of many films have opted for a digital release. A few hours ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT... #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn, #AbhishekBachchan, #AliaBhatt, #VarunDhawan will be LIVE on #DisneyPlusHotstar with #UdayShankar [President, The Walt Disney Co and Chairman, Star & Disney India]... Mark your calendars: TOMORROW, Monday, 29 June 2020, 4.30 pm."

Seeing his tweet, a furious Vidyut Jammwal tweeted, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES."

Going by his tweet, one can guess that the OTT platform has snubbed Vidyut Jammwal and the latter openly expressed his disappointment as Disney+ Hotstar didn't mention his film, Khuda Haafiz, in its announcement. Apparently, Kunal Khemu's Lootcase met with the same fate and got snubbed by the OTT platform.

Many netizens came out in his support and slammed the OTT platform for the discrimination.

A user wrote, "Pathetic. Only recently have they been blamed of such behaviour. At least for the sake of being in the good books they should have had representation of every movie. Pathetic."

"Truly and for those who love @VidyutJammwal and have been waiting to watch #KhudaHafiz in the theatres..even if it is getting released on an OTT platform...the #BollywoodKiHomeDelivery should've not excluded 2 films that artists in #Bollywood itself have worked on!" wrote another user.

"Why are the 2 films receiving no invitation or intimation? Definitely a big question! Why #Bollywood excludes some artists from their so called "fraternity" and only promotes a few artists? So this BIG announcement wants to promote only 5 movies? Really an unhealthy attitude," asked another user, who was furious over the discrimination.

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh has tweeted the list of films, which will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below.