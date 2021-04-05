Abhishek Bachchan Gives The Perfect Reason To Scam 1992 Fan Asking Why To Watch The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan who is gearing up for the release of The Big Bull is currently busy promoting the film on social media. The film releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 8, 2021, follows the controversial life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Netizens have already been comparing the film to the 2020 web series Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta.

On Monday (April 5), a fan asked the actor why one should watch The Big Bull when they have already watched the web series Scam 1992. In good spirit, Abhishek had a witty response to the tweet. The actor wrote back to the fan saying, "I'm in it!" along with a laughing and a winking emoji.

I’m in it. 😉🤣 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

The Big Bull and Scam 1992, both are inspired by true events based on the stock market scam by Harshad Mehta, who was often called the Big Bull of the Dalal Street. He was also known for single-handedly taking the stock market to dizzying heights which was followed by a catastrophic downfall.

For the unversed, Harshad Mehta became a member of the BSE in 1984 and was seen as a god-like figure because of his success. However 1992 he became involved in the Stamp paper scam and the Bank receipt scam. Harshad reportedly was also accused of paying a bribe to India's then Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao.

However, the makers of The Big Bull have revealed that the film is made from a different approach. Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Hemant Shah who has been inspired by Harshad. The film follows Hemant as he executes the biggest stock market scams in the history of India. Meanwhile, Ileana D'cruz will be seen in the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal, who broke the news about the scam in the 90s.

The film was set to release in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Soon after the makers announced that The Big Bull will be released on OTT platform. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz, the film also stars Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

