Abhishek Bachchan Hospitalised After Suffering From Injury, Amitabh Bachchan & Shweta Visit To Check On Him

According to the latest reports, Abhishek Bachchan after suffering from an injury was hospitalised over the weekend at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday (August 22), father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan were clicked outside the hospital and they paid him a visit.

The Times of India report revealed that Abhishek was admitted due to an injury that he faced some time back. Several photos that surfaced on social media had shown him with bandages on his fingers and a sling tied around his right hand.

While paparazzi spotted Shweta and Amitabh Bachchan during a visit there has been no update on Abhishek's health. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai with their daughter Aradhya had travelled to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Mani Ratnam's anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

The photos currently making rounds on the internet, show Shweta in a white t-shirt and a Louis Vuitton in her car. On the other hand, Big B was seen in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a grey coloured hoodie. The veteran actor also had a bandana tied on his head, when he got out of the car.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek recently was seen in The Big Bull and will be seen in Bob Biswas alongside Chitrangada Singh. Earlier this year, he also wrapped up a shooting schedule for Dasvi which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is waiting for several releases including Brahmastra, Chehre, Goodbye, Jhud, Mayday and more.