Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Bob Biswas, Bankrolled By Shah Rukh Khan To Get A Direct OTT Release?

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas had created quite a buzz when it was announced. The movie has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan and is helmed by Diya Ghosh. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role and Abhishek's character is based on the terrifying contract killer Bob Biswas who had made an appearance in the 2012 movie Kahaani and was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee. The latest buzz is that the makers have opted to release the film directly on an OTT streaming platform.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Bob Biswas will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform Zee5. The source added that the makers have sealed the deal with the OTT platform and are now finalising the release date. The source went on to say that since there are big names attached to the project, the idea of the makers is to create a big attraction to the platform for the movie to grab several eyeballs. The makers of the movie are now excited to present the thriller flick to the audience.

The shooting of the same had begun in the year 2020 and had wrapped up by December last year. It will also be starring Tina Roy and Ditipriya Roy in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to see Abhishek Bachchan essay the role of such a complex character.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is also in talks with director R Balki for a cricket-based drama reportedly. The Big Bull actor might essay a left-handed batsman in the movie. Pinkvilla had quoted a source to reveal, "R Balki has always been close to the Bachchan Family and over the last few years, has been discussing the possibilities of collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan on a feature film. Things have finally fallen in place as the two have initiated advanced conversations for a cricket-based film. It would feature Jr. Bachchan as a left-handed batsman."

On the work front, apart from this, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the movie Dasvi. It will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, Abhishek will also be seen in the third season of his show Breathe.