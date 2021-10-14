R Balki In Talks With Abhishek Bachchan For A Cricket-Based Drama: Report

After working with Amitabh Bachchan on various projects, one hears that R Balki is now planning to team up with the megastar's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for a cricket-based drama. A source close to the development spilled the beans to a leading entertainment portal and revealed that the Cheeni Kum Hai director has been discussing this movie with Bachchan Jr.

Reportedly, Abhishek will feature as a left-handed batsman in this Balki directorial. A Pinkvilla report quoted the source as saying, "R Balki has always been close to the Bachchan Family and over the last few years, has been discussing the possibilities of collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan on a feature film. Things have finally fallen in place as the two have initiated advanced conversations for a cricket-based film. It would feature Jr. Bachchan as a left-handed batsman."

Apparently this yet-to-be-titled movie will hit the shooting floors once Abhishek wraps up the shooting of Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's web series Breathe. Interestingly, the film will have both the male and female protagonist as cricketers. The team is currently hunting for its leading lady.

"Balki too will finish work on the post production of Chup by then. Apart from this cricket-based film, he has also locked the screenplay for a human drama, which he plans to make with Sunny Deol, Revathi and Shruti Haasan. However, it has been delayed for now as Sunny will be busy shooting for Gadar 2 over the next 6 months," the source told the news portal.

Speaking about Chup, the makers had unveiled the first motion poster as an ode to legendary actor-director Guru Dutt on October 2. The thriller stars Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Bob Biswas, Dasvi and the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu 7.