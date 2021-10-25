Here Is How Abhishek Bachchan Surprised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Karwa Chauth

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples of B-town and why not? The way they root for each other in public is often lauded by netizens. The duo has been setting couple goals ever since they tied the knot back in 2007 and their bond is now stronger than ever.

Yesterday, when the entire nation celebrated Karwa Chauth, Aishwarya also observed fast for Abhishek and prayed for his long life. However, owing to his hectic schedule, he couldn't be in Mumbai with his dear wife on the festival. But as they say, loves knows no boundaries!

Abhishek who's well-known for being a doting husband, managed to surprise his actress-wife, as well as family, on the festival and spent some quality time with them.

Speaking about the same, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "A day with the family for Karva Chauth .. the day the wives pray for the longevity and good wishes for the husbands .. fasting the entire day ..pooja in the day and in the evening .. dressed up for the occasion and then the scramble to see the Moon .. through the sieve, light a diya, say a prayer, pour some ganga jal towards the Moon .. throw the the diya over the shoulder with the back to the Moon .. and have the first bite from the hands of the husband and drink the first glass of water for the day."

He further wrote, "The evening was given a surprise by the Son, Abhishek, who was shooting in Delhi for 'Breathe' , but without warning suddenly landed up at home .. and a roar of surprise and wonder in the family , who were just not expecting this. So the family was complete at the festive time .. and the dining table banter was filled with laughter and delightful special food."