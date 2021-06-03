Akshay Oberoi On Cousin Vivek Not Being Involved In His Career: Would've Probably Been A Little Bit Helpful

Akshay Oberoi recently opened up about going solo in his acting career despite belonging to a film family. Akshay said he isn't aware why cousin brother Vivek Oberoi and uncle Suresh Oberoi, 'have not been a part of his career'.

Akshay who is known for his performances in films such as Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi, also revealed that he isn't bothered by the lack of assistance from family. "I think people out there who know me and know my journey, are aware that it's all been kind of solo. I'm sure, somewhere because Vivek and Suresh tauji were actors, that must have inspired me. So I'll never take that away from them."

He was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "Unfortunately, for whatever circumstances, which I'm not even really aware of, nor do I ever want to get into, because it doesn't bother me, they were not a part of my journey. You know, it would have been probably a little bit helpful for me maybe, maybe not."

However, Akshay said that he is 'grateful' they decided to work in the industry because that gave him "the confidence to do it. Because I felt if my blood could do it." He added that he has always been a fan of their work. "We don't speak as often as we should. But I'd like to thank them for even starting and especially Suresh tauji for coming here to Bombay in the '70s," Akshay concluded.

Akshay and cousin Vivek Oberoi have not worked on the same projects in the past. The two are set to be a part of season three of Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video, but will not be sharing screen space. While Vivek has been part of the series since season one, Akshay will be joining as a new cast member. According to reports, Inside Edge 3 is set to release sometime in August 2021.