Vivek Oberoi Recalls How He Took Sanjay Dutt's Help To Impress Girls In His School Days; 'I Became Mini Star'

Sounds funny, doesn't it? Well, Vivek Oberoi made this interesting revelation while speaking with a leading tabloid when his film Shootout At Lokhandwala clocked 14 years on May 25, 2021. The two stars had shared screen space in this Apoorva Lakhia's gangster flick.

While speaking with ETimes, Vivek walked down the memory lane and recalled how he once took Sanjay Dutt's help to impress girls when he was studying in a boarding school in Ajmer.

The Saathiya actor said that once his dad Suresh Oberoi decided to pay him a visit to his school when he was shooting in Jaipur. But, he was surprised when he saw that a long-haired Sanjay Dutt had also accompanied him.

Vivek told ETimes, "It took me down memory lane, to the days when I was studying in a boarding school at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer. My father was shooting close by in Jaipur and decided to surprise me by visiting me in school. It was an amazing surprise to see dad but what left me shell-shocked was seeing the long-haired Sanjay Dutt pop out of the car. He was shooting with dad and decided to come along to say 'hi'."

Speaking about his 'mauke pe chauka moment', Vivek recalled how he requested Sanjay to just walk into the girl's school on the opposite side of the road with him and the girls went ballistic seeing him.

"Even back then, he was the most charming dude ever. I remember my mauka pe chauka moment, I requested baba bhai if he would come with me for ten minutes to see the Mayo girl's school right across the road. It was epic!", ETimes quoted him as saying.

He further added, "When he walked in with me, the gates opened. The chowkidars were just standing there agape. The girls went ballistic and I felt like a king! For months after that day, I was still basking in his borrowed glory. The real star had gone but I became a mini star in school. Even when I got into serious trouble for sneaking out of school to see a Sanjay Dutt movie, first-day first-show, I was smiling on the inside. He was my icon."

Vivek said that when he was shooting with Sanjay Dutt for Shootout At Lokhandwala, the latter recalled that incident and jokingly asked him, "So how many girlfriends did you make because of me?"

Talking about Shootout At Lokhandwala, Vivek had recently revealed that he had initially refused to play the role of Maya Dolas as he had reservations with the way his character was written at that time. However, he eventually ended up doing the movie.