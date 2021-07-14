Arbaaz Khan Blasts Culture of Trolling; Says Celebrities Get Dropped From Movies Or Ads

In the last few years if there's one thing that has caught every celebrity's attention, it's the culture of trolling. Almost every celebrity has faced the wrath of trolls. While speaking to an entertainment portal, actor Arbaaz Khan who is all set to return with the second season of his talk show Pinch, said that people assume that celebrities get away with everything, but in reality, it's the opposite.

Arbaaz told Bollywood Hungama, "Can a celeb abuse someone? If you're a celeb, and you park in a no-parking zone, the trolling that you're going to get, the repercussions you're going to get... It'll be like 'how irresponsible', 'he's a role model'."

Explaining how trolls affect the career of celebrities, Arbaaz said, "They'll drop him from an ad, they'll drop him from a movie, when actually, parking in a no-parking area is just a ₹250 fine probably. They say celebrities get away with a lot of things, social media is one place where celebrities can't get away with anything."

The Dabangg actor further added that there are many things that common people do without raising eyebrows, but if the same thing is done by celebrities, it becomes the headline.

"You cannot be caught with a cigarette in your hand, you cannot be driving like this, you cannot be parking like this, you cannot be eating like this, you cannot be talking like this, you cannot have a small brawl and push somebody... It's like, you lost your ads, you lost your movies, you lost your respectability, you lost everything," averred Arbaaz.

Slamming trolls, Arbaaz said that a faceless guy can troll or abuse celebrities and his/her families, but if a celebrity does the same, everything will go against him.

"There is a disparity here. Social media works on some strange level," concluded Khan.