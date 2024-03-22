ENT LIVE Blog: Shaitaan Crosses ₹ 115 Cr, Arbaaz And Sshura Khan's Romantic Dubai Trip Ends, Returns To Mumbai

Entertainment
It's
another
Friday!
While
you're
soaking
in
the
serenity
of
the
morning,
the
entertainment
realm
is
bustling
with
captivating
tales
and
juicy
gossip.
Even
amidst
your
busy
schedule,
we're
here
to
deliver
the
freshest
updates
from
the
world
of
showbiz
in
this
segment.
To
begin
with,
the
film
"Shaitaan," starring
Ajay
Devgn
and
R.
Madhavan,
continues
to
maintain
its
steady
performance
at
the
box
office.
After
14
days
since
its
release,
it
has
amassed
a
total
earning
of
₹114.30
crores,
according
to
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk's
report.
On
the
other
hand,
recently
married
couple
Arbaaz
Khan
and
Sshura
Khan
have
arrived
back
in
Mumbai
following
a
romantic
getaway
in
Dubai.
Seen
at
the
Mumbai
airport
early
Friday
morning,
Sshura
sported
a
black
sleeveless
top
with
casual
pants,
while
Arbaaz
chose
a
black
shirt
and
formal
trousers.
