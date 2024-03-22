English Edition
ENT LIVE Blog: Shaitaan Crosses ₹ 115 Cr, Arbaaz And Sshura Khan's Romantic Dubai Trip Ends, Returns To Mumbai

Entertainment LIVE Blog: It's another Friday! While you're soaking in the serenity of the morning, the entertainment realm is bustling with captivating tales and juicy gossip. Even amidst your busy schedule, we're here to deliver the freshest updates from the world of showbiz in this segment.

To begin with, the film "Shaitaan," starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan, continues to maintain its steady performance at the box office. After 14 days since its release, it has amassed a total earning of ₹114.30 crores, according to box office tracker Sacnilk's report.

On the other hand, recently married couple Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have arrived back in Mumbai following a romantic getaway in Dubai. Seen at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning, Sshura sported a black sleeveless top with casual pants, while Arbaaz chose a black shirt and formal trousers.

Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 9:08 [IST]
