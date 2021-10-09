Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail application was rejected by a court on Friday (October 8). The star kid was arrest after a drug bust conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau on a cruise off the Mumbai coast last week. Aryan has been in NCB's custody since October 2, 2021.

According to the CNN-News18 source, 'no special treatment' will be given to Aryan, who will be treated like 'every other under trial prisoner'. Apart from Aryan, seven others were arrested with including Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

After Aryan's bail rejection, he along with other will reportedly be quarantined at Arthur Road Jail. The group is set to be lodged in a quarantine cell made inside the jail compartment for three to five days. The agency will be following COVID-19 protocols despite their Covid-19 RT-PCR test results came out negative.

A News 18 report revealed that group's routine as, the accused being woken up by jail officials at 6 am, followed by breakfast provided by the jail at 7, since no home food is allowed. The lunch and dinner will include Chapati, sabzi along with dal and rice. Lunch will be given at 11 am and dinner at 6 pm.

After lunch, the prisoners are usually allowed to roam, but since Aryan's group has been quarantined, they will not be allowed outside for five days. They will be allowed to ask for extra food from the canteen for which they have to pay through money order.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan (23) and the other two accused, saying their applications were not maintainable. The central agency had claimed to have recovered drugs from the ship, none of which were allegedly found with Aryan. A total of 18 persons have been arrested so far in the case.