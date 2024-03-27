ENT LIVE Blog: Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP National President; Aryan Khan Films Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

Entertainment LIVE Blog: Another Wednesday is here! As we enjoy a pleasant morning, the entertainment world is abuzz with several interesting stories and gossips. While you may be busy with work, we bring you the latest exciting updates from showbiz with this segment.

To begin with, Kangana Ranaut is poised to enter politics after the BJP named her as the Lok Sabha candidate from her constituency in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Following this announcement, the actress met with BJP National President JP Nadda. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, she shared a photo from their meeting, writing, "Today I met National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. I will be forever grateful for their guidance and support, and I will work hard for the progress and prosperity of my constituency. Jai Hind"

On the other hand, Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, began his directorial journey with 'Stardom,' a series that mirrors the struggles within the industry. Paparazzi captured him during an on-location shoot held late last evening in Mumbai.

Check out all the updates here: