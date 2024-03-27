ENT LIVE Blog: Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP National President; Aryan Khan Films Directorial Debut 'Stardom'

Entertainment
LIVE
Blog:
Another
Wednesday
is
here!
As
we
enjoy
a
pleasant
morning,
the
entertainment
world
is
abuzz
with
several
interesting
stories
and
gossips.
While
you
may
be
busy
with
work,
we
bring
you
the
latest
exciting
updates
from
showbiz
with
this
segment.
To
begin
with,
Kangana
Ranaut
is
poised
to
enter
politics
after
the
BJP
named
her
as
the
Lok
Sabha
candidate
from
her
constituency
in
Mandi,
Himachal
Pradesh.
Following
this
announcement,
the
actress
met
with
BJP
National
President
JP
Nadda.
Taking
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
on
Tuesday
evening,
she
shared
a
photo
from
their
meeting,
writing,
"Today
I
met
National
President
Hon'ble
Shri
Jagat
Prakash
Nadda.
I
will
be
forever
grateful
for
their
guidance
and
support,
and
I
will
work
hard
for
the
progress
and
prosperity
of
my
constituency.
Jai
Hind"
On
the
other
hand,
Aryan
Khan,
the
son
of
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
began
his
directorial
journey
with
'Stardom,'
a
series
that
mirrors
the
struggles
within
the
industry.
Paparazzi
captured
him
during
an
on-location
shoot
held
late
last
evening
in
Mumbai.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
27,
2024,
10:45
am
IST
Saif
Ali
Khan
And
Jaideep
Ahlawat
Set
To
Film
'Jewel
Thief'
On
South
Mumbai
Locations
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Jaideep
Ahlawat
join
forces
for
Robbie
Grewal's
film
'Jewel
Thief,'
ensuring
an
exhilarating
cinematic
experience.
The
heist
thriller
commenced
filming
in
February
and
is
gearing
up
for
its
second
schedule
in
Mumbai
in
April,
with
a
final
schedule
slated
for
Europe.
Mar
27,
2024,
9:26
am
IST
Former
T-ara
Member
Areum
Hospitalized
After
Suicide
Attempt
Areum,
a
former
member
of
T-ara,
has
been
admitted
to
the
hospital
following
a
suicide
attempt.
OSEN
reports
that
she
is
currently
in
an
unconscious
state
and
undergoing
treatment.
Prior
to
this
event,
she
had
posted
images
depicting
domestic
abuse.
Areum
was
in
the
midst
of
separating
from
her
husband
and
had
previously
announced
intentions
for
a
second
marriage
in
2023.
Mar
27,
2024,
9:01
am
IST
Bigg
Boss
17
Winner
Munawwar
Farooqui
Detained
by
Mumbai
Police
Mumbai
Police
have
detained
stand-up
comedian
Munawwar
Farooqui.
The
recent
police
raid
on
a
hookah
bar
in
Mumbai's
Bora
Bazar
area
resulted
in
the
arrest
of
seven
individuals,
including
Munawwar,
according
to
reports.