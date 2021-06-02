Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Glimpse Of His Pandemic Survivor Kit And It's Deeply Relatable!

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely the most relatable celebrity from Bollywood. And his pandemic survivor kit is a proper proof of this! The actor recently posted a video giving a glimpse of the things that has helped him live through the coronavirus pandemic.

He captioned the video, "Survivor's Kit. My essentials." Have a look at it.

His 'Survivor Kit Essentials' contains a face mask, sanitizer, one pair of sneakers, joggers, his favourite T-shirt, a book he is currently reading - The Buddha in Daily Life, his guitar, a coffee mug, his notepad where he scribbles his thoughts, a script and a marker that he uses while reading his script and a pouch!

Looking at Ayushmann's pandemic kit, we can imagine that he has immersed himself into what he loves the most - choosing the best scripts, reading books that elevate his state of mind and, of course, music.

With respect to work, Ayushmann's upcoming projects include Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G in which Rakul Preet Singh. Buzz is that the actor is also in talks with Aanand L Rai for a film.