Babil Khan Credits His Mother Sutapa Sikdar For Teaching Him Bargaining In This Throwback Video

The late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is quite active on his social media handle. He often shares some lovely throwback pictures and videos of his parents, much to the happiness of his fans. Recently he shared a video of his mother Sutapa Sikdar bargaining at a shoe shop in Gangtok. It was also revealed that the video was taken during the shooting of the 2017 film Qareeb Qareeb Single that starred Irrfan and Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Talking about the same, the video has Sutapa Sikdar bargaining with the shopkeeper at the shoe shop while Babil Khan records her. The video also has actress-dancer Isha Sharvani who also starred in the movie. Babil and Isha can be seen enjoying and laughing in the adorable video while Sutapa can be seen busy conversing with the shopkeeper.

Babil captioned the post stating, "Isha (@isha.sharvani )and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa." However, his mother Sutapa was quick to comment on the post. Not only this, but she also revealed that Babil Khan was one of the light boys on the sets of Qareeb Qareeb Single. She commented stating, "Babil!!Oye Hero. Say thanks first. I was buying shoes for you !!, for your entire team of light boys.!! (yes time to disclose you were one of them)as thank you gift from you to them !! In Gangtok bylanes for Qareeb Qareeb single shoot." Take a look at the video.

Earlier last month, Babil Khan had won the internet by penning down a heartwarming note on his family. Sharing some delightful pictures with his parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, Babil had captioned it stating, "Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the "image" of perfect neighbours. You're all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead. My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films."