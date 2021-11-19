Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Subtly Menacing As The Dreadful Serial Killer In This Crime Flick

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan's much-awaited crime flick Bob Biswas is finally out. The character of Bob was a recurring character of that of a serial killer in the movie Kahaani and now Abhishek is all set to entice the audience with this complex role. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee who essayed the character in Kahaani. The movie Bob Biswas has been helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. It is all set to release on December 3 in Zee5.

Talking about the trailer of Bob Biswas, it shows Abhishek Bachchan as the serial killer who has forgotten everything about his terrifying profession owing to his memory loss. He tries to reconnect with his wife played by Chitrangada Singh and his children. However, he is once again embroiled in his former job as a cold-blooded serial killer. What follows is a web of murder, crime and conspiracies. The trailer will give you chills in the spine for the right reason. Take a look at the trailer of the same.

Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas To Release On December 3 On Zee5

In an earlier statement, Diya Annapurna Ghosh who will be debuting as a director with Bob Biswas had said, "I have had the most fantastic experience designing Bob Biswas, a crime-drama that has a love story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all. With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make Bob Biswas happen & I'm very grateful to them".

The movie also stars Bengali actors Rajatava Dutta and Poran in pivotal roles. The producer of Bob Biswas and ace director Sujoy Ghosh had said in his statement, "This is a new 'Bob Biswas', he is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him. Creating this world and Bob was super excited and having Abhishek onboard has made the film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see".