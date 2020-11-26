Abhishek Bachchan's Look From Bob Biswas Goes Viral; His Transformation Photos Are Unbelievable!

Abhishek Bachchan Looks Unrecognisable As Bob Biswas

In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, the actor is seen sporting thick, square-framed glasses just like Kahaani's Bob Biswas. One simply can't miss the big paunch too!

Abhishek Bachchan And Chitrangda Singh Caught In A Frame

Abhishek, dressed in a blue shirt and dark pants and wearing a ‘Bob Biwas' wig, is seen shooting with his co-star Chitrangda Singh in this snap. They are joined by a little boy. Chitrangda who plays a pivotal role in the film, was earlier quoted as saying, "I'm thrilled to be part of Bob Biswas the film and (to be) working with everyone involved with the project makes it even more special for me."

Chitrangda Says It Feels Good To Be Back On The Sets

Earlier, Chitrangda had shared a picture from the sets of Bob Biswas and captioned it as, "On set .. face paint on ! Yayy #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork 😌😎."

Speaking about resuming work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had told a tabloid, "It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of 8 months. I'm glad to be back. We've been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it."

It's Back To Being Bob For Abhishek Bachchan

"#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on," Abhishek Bachchan had earlier written in an Instagram post.