Chaalbaaz In London: Shraddha Kapoor To Play Double Role In This Quirky Rom-Com; See Announcement Video

Here's some good news for all Shraddha Kapoor fans! The actress is all set to essay a double role for the first time in her career in her upcoming film titled Chaalbaaz In London. The quirky rom-com will be helmed by Pankaj Parashar who had earlier directed Sridevi's 1989 film Chaalbaaz.

If the buzz is to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor's film will be a remake of the Sridevi-starrer with a modern twist. The actress took to her Instagram page to announce her new film. She wrote, "CHAALBAAZ in London!!!🔥 SO excited for this! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan #CHAALBAAZinLondon 👯‍♂️."

Watch the announcement video.

Speaking about the film, Shraddha Kapoor said in an official statement, "I feel blessed and fortunate that the makers thought of me for Chaalbaaz In London. This will be my first ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor. Although there's a huge responsibility on me, I'm happy that Bhushan sir and Ahmed sir feel that I will be able to pull it off. Also, it's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj Sir who has entertained us for so many years. Looking forward to this journey."

Chaalbaaz In London is a joint production venture between Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T- Series and Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan's Paper Doll Entertainment.

Speaking about Shraddha Kapoor, the actress has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actress will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled rom-com which is slated for a theatrical release on March 18, 2022. Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen essaying the role of a shape-shifting snake in Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy.

