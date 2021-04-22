Gangubai Kathiawadi And Cirkus’ Vanity Vans Comes Out To Help Mumbai Police

The newly imposed restrictions by the government to curb the spike in the COVID-19 cases have resulted in the shooting of all the films and TV shows coming to a halt. Businessman and vanity van owner Ketan Rawal who provides his vans to some big-budget movies has now started sending his vans free of cost to the Mumbai Police who have been put on COVID-19 duty. Some of these vans are from movies like Cirkus, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raksha Bandhan.

With the shoots coming to a standstill, Ketan has revealed that he has started providing at least half a dozen of his vanity vans to the Mumbai Police. He also stated that he had provided his vanity vans last year to the women police officials who needed to use the restrooms or take some rest in between their rigorous duties. Talking about the same to a leading publication, Ketan said, "I have a large number of vanity vans in service of the Mumbai police, they are the frontline workers; last year we offered it to the women officials who are field duty and needed to rest, use washrooms while doing their duties and of course change before going home.''

He also revealed that he has maximum vanity vans in the film industry that he wishes to provide to the police officials. He further added, "I have maximum vanity vans in Bollywood. I am looking to provide them all to the cops. It is time for people to help each other. The response from the cops is so great and when they thank me, I feel so happy." For the unversed, Ketan provides vanity vans to megastars like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. The businessman has also mentioned how he has been providing rations to the theatre actors and staff who have been out of work ever since the lockdown has been imposed.

The second wave of COVID-19 has been resulting in a frightening outcome ever since its onset. Many Bollywood celebs had also tested positive for the same. Some of them included Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and others.