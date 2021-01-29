Dia Mirza Doesn't Respond To Trolls With Disrespect; Says 'I Choose Not To Engage With Them Beyond A Point'

With the advent of social media, celebrities find it easier to stay connected to their fans. Right from the way films are made to the ways they are promoted, a lot has changed in the film industry, and social media has a huge role to play in it.

While some celebrities still say a strict no-no to social media, there are others who have embraced it wholeheartedly and are enjoying the process. But like they say, everything comes with pros and cons. Besides all the compliments and loves, stars also have to face their share of trolling and backlash, sometimes for trivial reasons.

Dia Mirza who is an active voice on social media, when it comes to the causes that she supports, opened up about her take on this double-edged sword while speaking with a leading daily.

The Sanju actress told ETimes, "For me, social media has been such a powerful instrument to talk about the things that I want to and for most of the advocacy work that I do. I have never looked at it as something that is harmful. Of course, misinformation is extremely harmful, and there are all kinds of ruthless people who are disrespectful. But for the most parts, I have managed to have extremely positive interactions with people across all platforms."

Dia also shared that she has faced her share of trolling on social media, but she never responds to them with disrespect.

"There have been some phases where I have faced my share of trolling, but I don't respond to trolls with disrespect, instead, I choose to not engage with them beyond a point. I feel that when you are clear about what you are doing and are honest, then what people say shouldn't bother you, and it doesn't affect me at all," the actress told the daily.

Speaking about work, Dia was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's 2020 film Thappad. The actress is now all set to foray into Telugu cinema with Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza Says She Never Used Her Friendships To Demand Roles; 'I Keep The Work I Do & Friendship Apart'

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza: I've Lost Films To Others, But The Things Being Said Are Deeply Personal And Hurtful