Dia Mirza Says She Never Used Her Friendships To Demand Roles; 'I Keep The Work I Do & Friendship Apart'

Dia Mirza Says Her Friendships Are Not Based On Work Associations

Speaking about staying away from camps, ETimes quoted Dia as saying, "I made friends along the way with people who I have worked with and found common ground with. They are long-lasting friendships, but I have never used that access to demand a role in a film. I keep the work I do and my friendships apart."

'Ageism Is Prevalent In The Film Industry'

Dia further added, "My friends know that there have been phases when I have been frustrated with the lack of opportunities or not getting the kind of jobs that I was aspiring for. Ageism is very much prevalent in our industry. The moment you hit 32-33, the kind of jobs you get and the nature of work starts changing. And there's a lot you need to adapt to, but there are also things that you don't want to accommodate or adjust to. You need to find your voice and say what you want to without trampling on the fragile egos around. I have never been a part of any camp. I am friends with many good people, and I benefit from their friendship in terms of being intellectually stimulated and learning more about the craft. I have never learnt to work the system, and I don't think I ever would be able to do that."

Dia Mirza Says The Focus Has Always Been On Good Looks

The actress further opened up about how the focus has always been on her good looks, and told the tabloid, "It is an impediment. There were so many directors who I would have given an arm and leg to work with, but who haven't cast me because they said, ‘She is so beautiful.' And I would turn around and say, ‘No! Why?'"